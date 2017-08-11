St. George seeks bids to develop old airport land

ST. GEORGE — The City of St. George is seeking bids for development of land on a bluff overlooking the city.

On a new website, the city is soliciting requests for proposals for a developer of 28 acres of land that used to be the site of the city’s airport. It sits on a bluff overlooking downtown St. George.

In all, there are 155 acres that have the potential for development. The city envisions a mixed-used development with a tech focus.

“Tech Ridge will be an economically and socially vibrant area which will combine educational facilities, technology companies, professional businesses, and recreation with living opportunities all at one location,” the site says.

The city is taking bids on the multimillion dollar project until October 2.

A new airport was built southeast of the city.