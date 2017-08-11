× ‘Skydive the Wasatch’ customer and instructor dead after apparent parachute malfunction

NEPHI, Utah — Two people involved in a tandem skydive jump have both died after their parachutes apparently failed to function properly, according to Nephi Police.

Police identified the victims as 41-year-old Wendi Gabaldon, of Tooele, and her Skydive the Wasatch instructor, 35-year-old Serena Whelchel, from California.

Police said Gabaldon and Whelchel jumped from a Cessna 182 plane flying near the Nephi City Airport around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Juab County dispatch received a 911 call about the incident at 7:19 p.m., according to police.

Gabaldon and Whelchel were then taken by ambulance to Central Valley Medical Center, where they both died.

Skydive the Wasatch is expected to release a statement about the incident Friday afternoon.

