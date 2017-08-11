Numerous I-215 and I-15 construction projects happening this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation wants the public to be aware of construction projects that start this weekend in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber Counties.

According to UDOT spokesman John Gleason, the projects with the biggest potential for impacting traffic will be on I-215 on both the east and west sides of the valley.

"The side streets there, if you're on the east side of Salt Lake, Wasatch Blvd. or I-15 if you're passing through - those would be good alternate routes. But, if you have to absolutely be on I-215 there, just give yourself some extra time. You're going to get through it, it's just going to take a little bit longer," Gleason said.

On the I-215 East belt, only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction near 6200 S beginning Friday night. All lanes in that area are expected to reopen before the Monday morning commute. Workers will be placing a thin weatherproof coating on several bridges in the area. This is the final step in a construction project that began last fall.

On the I-215 West belt, the northbound lanes of I-215 will be shifted to the outside, allowing workers to continue the I-215 reconstruction project. Some exit locations will be slightly changed once the shift is in place, so drivers are urged to be alert and follow signs in the work zone.

In Davis and Weber Counties, workers will be paving several on and off-ramps along I-15. Crews will be working at the 5600 S interchange for about a week, repaving one ramp at a time. The repaving projects will require individual ramps to be closed each night at 10 p.m. and reopening in time for the morning commute.

Other ramps being repaved include the ones at Hill Field Rd., Antelope Dr., 700 S and 650 N interchanges in Layton and Clearfield. The project also involves repaving exit-only ramps from Layton Pkwy. to Roy. The project is expected to be completed in September.

In South Jordan, UDOT has already begun widening 10600 S between I-15 and Redwood Rd. Traffic will be affected lightly at first, but heavier later in August. The widening project, once completed, is meant to help reduce traffic delays in the area.

See udot.utah.gov or the UDOT Traffic smartphone app for up-to-the-minute information.