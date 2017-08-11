Links: The Shanna K Osborn Foundation

A Spanish Fork Family who lost five daughters in just under 11 months is sharing their story in hopes it will help others.

They started a non-profit foundation called the Shanna K Osborn Foundation.

Shanna died of complications from a congenital heart defect. The Osborns later had quadruplets born at 23 weeks whom only survived for a few days. The Osborns said they hope to pass on the kindness that has been shown to them.

