Fruit Water

Honey Dew Granny Smith water
- 4 Granny Smith Apples, cored and diced
- 1/2 Honey Dew Melons, peeled and diced
- Juice of 1 Lemon
- Ice and water
In a Wolf blender, blend the apples and lemon juice on high until pureed.
Add the melon and blend until smooth.
Add to a container with lots of ice and fill with 4 times the water.
Pineapple Orange Mint water
- 1/2 Pineapple, peeled and diced
- 2 Oranges, whole diced
- Juice of 4 more oranges
Puree the oranges and pineapple in a Wolf blender until smooth.
Add the to a container with lots of ice and 4 times the amount of water.
Chop fresh mint and stir