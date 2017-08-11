Fruit Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honey Dew Granny Smith water

4 Granny Smith Apples, cored and diced

1/2 Honey Dew Melons, peeled and diced

Juice of 1 Lemon

Ice and water

In a Wolf blender, blend the apples and lemon juice on high until pureed.

Add the melon and blend until smooth.

Add to a container with lots of ice and fill with 4 times the water.

Pineapple Orange Mint water

1/2 Pineapple, peeled and diced

2 Oranges, whole diced

Juice of 4 more oranges

Puree the oranges and pineapple in a Wolf blender until smooth.

Add the to a container with lots of ice and 4 times the amount of water.

Chop fresh mint and stir