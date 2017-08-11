Fruit Water

Honey Dew Granny Smith water

  • 4 Granny Smith Apples, cored and diced
  • 1/2 Honey Dew Melons, peeled and diced
  • Juice of 1 Lemon
  • Ice and water

In a Wolf blender, blend the apples and lemon juice on high until pureed.
Add the melon and blend until smooth.
Add to a container with lots of ice and fill with 4 times the water.

Pineapple Orange Mint water

  • 1/2 Pineapple, peeled and diced
  • 2 Oranges, whole diced
  • Juice of 4 more oranges

Puree the oranges and pineapple in a Wolf blender until smooth.
Add the to a container with lots of ice and 4 times the amount of water.
Chop fresh mint and stir