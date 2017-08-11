Colorado K9 hailed as ‘hero’ after unlatching gate, assisting deputy during altercation

COLORADO — A police K9 in Colorado is being hailed as a hero after the animal unlatched a gate to come to the rescue of his partner, who was involved in an altercation with a suspect.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began August 6 around 1 a.m. in Shaw Heights as an officer responded to a report of trespassing.

The officer was speaking with the suspect when the man ran away. The officer jumped over a fence during the ensuing foot pursuit and got separated from his K9, “Lex.”

Police say that as the suspect and the deputy fought, Lex unlatched the gate with his paw and came to the assistance of the deputy. The suspect was then apprehended and booked into jail.

The deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered during the altercation. Police say the deputy is now at home recovering, but did not provide specific details about his condition.

“Our deputies view canine Lex as a hero for saving the day,” the sheriff’s office stated. “We appreciate everyone in the K-9 Unit and their hard work to keep us safe.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Lex is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who has served with the department since February of 2015. The dog is certified in narcotics and police patrol.