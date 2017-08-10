× Utah County man booked for sexual abuse, domestic violence after alleged assaults on wife

VINEYARD, Utah — A man was arrested on sexual abuse and domestic violence charges in Vineyard Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted his wife in two separate encounters.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Zhejun “Duke” Wang was booked into jail on one count of forcible sexual abuse as a second-degree felony and one count of assault-domestic violence as a class B misdemeanor.

Officers responded to a home in Vineyard, a small city outside of Orem, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a woman reported her husband sexually assaulted her.

Wang was not home when deputies arrived, and the woman told officers that Wang had held her by the wrist, pulled her into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her on Tuesday night.

The woman reported that on Wednesday morning Wang came into the kitchen, forcibly pulled down her clothing and bit her on her breast. A forensic examination found evidence to support the specifics of the abuse reported by the victim, the press release states.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wang and the victim are still married and live in the same apartment but stay in separate rooms. The two have at least one child together.

Authorities contacted Wang at his workplace, and the press release states Wang admitted to behavior consistent with the report from the victim.

Wang was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of forcible sexual abuse as a second-degree felony and one count of assault-domestic violence as a class B misdemeanor. Bail has been set at $10,000, cash only.

The press release notes that agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement have also placed a hold on Wang.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.