The Benefits of Tourniquet-less Knee Replacement Surgery

The use of a tourniquet during total knee replacement surgery is quite common. However, many patients don’t know or fully understand the risks of using a tourniquet during surgery. Traditionally, a tourniquet is used during surgery to create a bloodless surgical area and reduce intraoperative bleeding, which can reduce surgical time. There are adverse side effects to using a tourniquet that many people don’t know about, including an increase in pain. So, as a patient, it is important to understand your surgical plan and ask questions.

Risk of using a tourniquet during knee replacement surgery

Increased pain

Nerve damage

Ischemia (shortage of blood and oxygen to the heart)

Soft tissue damage

Blood clot

Poor wound healing

Longer recovery

Temporary reduction in muscle strength

Reduced range of motion in knee

Many of the potential side effects of a tourniquet arise post-operatively during recovery.

During knee replacement surgery, some surgeons only use a tourniquet for a brief period to control the bleeding during surgery. Since the tourniquet is not used the entire time, patients often see a reduction in swelling and bleeding around the surgical site, as well as the following benefits: