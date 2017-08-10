Signature gathering can begin for medical marijuana in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Signature gathering can begin for medical marijuana to be on the 2018 ballot in Utah.

The Utah Patients Coalition announced Thursday it had completed the preliminary steps for the medical cannabis ballot initiative. That included a fiscal impact statement to taxpayers and seven public meetings.

The Lt. Governor’s Office will now allow the group to begin asking Utah voters to sign a petition in support of it being on the 2018 ballot. The Utah Patients Coalition said it planned to have volunteers out asking for signatures as early as next week.

The Utah Patients Coalition is backing the initiative to have voters decide whether the state should embrace medical marijuana as a treatment method for a list of ailments. The group was founded after attempts to pass medical marijuana legislation in the Utah State Legislature failed.