Peach Cobbler Cupcakes

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes plus cooling time

Yield: 12

Ingredients:

For the Peaches:

2 peaches, diced

4 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon allspice

1/8 teaspoon clove

Pinch of salt

For the Cake:

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup salted butter, room temperature

1 egg white

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup milk

For the Frosting:

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoon of cinnamon (more or less to taste)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For the Peaches: In a medium sized pan, melt butter and add peaches. Once warmed add the spices. Onces combined let cool.

For the Cake: Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl. Add butter, egg white, egg, vanilla and milk and mix on medium speed just until smooth. Do not over mix.

Add 1 tablespoon of peach mixture to the bottom of the cupcake liners, then fill cupcake liners about 3/4 of the way full with batter. Bake 19-21 minutes. Allow to cool for 1-2 minutes, then remove to cooling rack to finish cooling.

For the Frosting: Whip the butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar on low speed. Once powdered sugar is incorporated, add the vanilla and cinnamon. Once cakes are cool, add frosting and enjoy.