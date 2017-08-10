Peach Cobbler Cupcakes

Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes plus cooling time
Yield: 12

Ingredients:

For the Peaches:

  • 2 peaches, diced
  • 4 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon allspice
  • 1/8 teaspoon clove
  • Pinch of salt

For the Cake:

  • 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup salted butter, room temperature
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup milk

For the Frosting:

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 2 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoon of cinnamon (more or less to taste)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For the Peaches: In a medium sized pan, melt butter and add peaches. Once warmed add the spices. Onces combined let cool.

For the Cake: Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl. Add butter, egg white, egg, vanilla and milk and mix on medium speed just until smooth. Do not over mix.

Add 1 tablespoon of peach mixture to the bottom of the cupcake liners, then fill cupcake liners about 3/4 of the way full with batter. Bake 19-21 minutes. Allow to cool for 1-2 minutes, then remove to cooling rack to finish cooling.

For the Frosting: Whip the butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar on low speed. Once powdered sugar is incorporated, add the vanilla and cinnamon. Once cakes are cool, add frosting and enjoy.