Peach Cobbler Cupcakes
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes plus cooling time
Yield: 12
Ingredients:
For the Peaches:
- 2 peaches, diced
- 4 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- 1/8 teaspoon clove
- Pinch of salt
For the Cake:
- 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3/4 cup salted butter, room temperature
- 1 egg white
- 1 egg
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup milk
For the Frosting:
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoon of cinnamon (more or less to taste)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
For the Peaches: In a medium sized pan, melt butter and add peaches. Once warmed add the spices. Onces combined let cool.
For the Cake: Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl. Add butter, egg white, egg, vanilla and milk and mix on medium speed just until smooth. Do not over mix.
Add 1 tablespoon of peach mixture to the bottom of the cupcake liners, then fill cupcake liners about 3/4 of the way full with batter. Bake 19-21 minutes. Allow to cool for 1-2 minutes, then remove to cooling rack to finish cooling.
For the Frosting: Whip the butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar on low speed. Once powdered sugar is incorporated, add the vanilla and cinnamon. Once cakes are cool, add frosting and enjoy.