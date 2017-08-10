How to Manage Your Diabetes When It’s Hot Outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the temperature climbs outside, it becomes more of a danger to stay in the heat without taking necessary precautions. If you have diabetes, the heat can affect you more than others, so it’s important to keep a few things in mind in order to help you properly manage your diabetes and stay safe outside.

How does the heat affect diabetes?

If you have diabetes, exposing yourself to hot temperatures can affect your blood sugar levels, especially if you’re dehydrated. Dehydration can cause a rise in glucose levels, which can lead to frequent urination and even further dehydration. If your treatment includes insulin and you’re dehydrated, your ability to absorb the insulin dosage is decreased.

Also, it’s important to remember that extreme heat can degrade medications and damage management supplies. If you need to take your medications in the heat, keep them in a cooler bag without direct contact with ice. Extreme heat or cold can affect your medications and supplies.

How to manage diabetes in the summer

Stay well hydrated

Ask your healthcare provider about insulin adjustments prior to exercise

Test blood levels frequently

Be proactive in protecting medication and management supplies from the heat

Bring snacks with you to prevent drops in blood sugar levels

Avoid sunburns

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion: dizziness, excessive sweating, muscle cramps, headaches, rapid heartbeat, nausea, and fainting

Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day

Although it may take a bit more planning and extra precaution, you can still enjoy summer activities while managing your diabetes.