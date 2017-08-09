Utah baker tells us what it’s really like to have your own Food Network show + Eclipse Cookies

Elisa Barber, owner of The Baking Hive, tells us about her new Food Network show Crazy Cookie Builds. The show follows Elisa and her team as they create large scale custom cookie creations. The first episode commemorates Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham's 100th win at the University of Utah. The show airs next on August 12 at 10:30pm and 1:30pm on Food Network.
Triple Chocolate Solar Eclipse Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup butter (at room temperature/soft)
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 egg
2 tsp vanilla
3 cup flour
1 cup cocoa powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 cup chocolate or white chocolate chips
White chocolate or white chocolate melts and sprinkles for decorating
Method:
- Preheat oven to 350 F
- Cream butter and sugars until light and creamy.
- Add eggs and vanilla and mix until light and fluffy.
- Measure flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt , add to butter mixture and stir until evenly distributed and mixed.
- Scoop onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 7-9 min, then let cool completely.
- Melt with chocolate or white chocolate melts in a glass bowl over a double boiler or in the microwave 15 seconds at a tie or until just melted.
- Dip each cookie into the melted white chocolate to get the help moon or solar eclipse look.
- You can them dip the white chocolate end of the cookie into orange or yellow sprinkles to add further eclipse shimmer and shine!