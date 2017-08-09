Utah baker tells us what it’s really like to have your own Food Network show + Eclipse Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elisa Barber, owner of The Baking Hive, tells us about her new Food Network show Crazy Cookie Builds. The show follows Elisa and her team as they create large scale custom cookie creations. The first episode commemorates Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham's 100th win at the University of Utah. The show airs next on August 12 at 10:30pm and 1:30pm on Food Network.

Triple Chocolate Solar Eclipse Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup butter (at room temperature/soft)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 egg

2 tsp vanilla

3 cup flour

1 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup chocolate or white chocolate chips

White chocolate or white chocolate melts and sprinkles for decorating

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 F Cream butter and sugars until light and creamy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until light and fluffy. Measure flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt , add to butter mixture and stir until evenly distributed and mixed. Scoop onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 7-9 min, then let cool completely.