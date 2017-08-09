Residents allowed to return to homes after brush fire prompts evacuations in Springville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGVILLE, Utah -- Residents in 20 to 30 homes who were evacuated due to a brush fire in Springville have been allowed to return to their residences, though fire crews remain on scene Wednesday night.

Lt. Warren Foster of the Springville Police Department said the fire began around 6:45 p.m. due to a lightning strike, but fortunately some rainfall in the moments afterward helped crews contain the fire.

Foster said residents in 20-30 homes in the area of 1150 North and 400 East were evacuated, but as of 9 p.m. all of those residents had been allowed back into their homes. However, as of 9 p.m. officials were asking people not to drive into that area in order to make room for emergency vehicles.

The fire is under control, and Foster said one thing that helped is that residents have been trimming and controlling underbrush near their properties, which reduced the amount of potential fuel near the homes.

Foster said the fire burned within about 60 feet of some of the homes.

"Some of the homeowners were so close to the fire that they were able to fight it with just a mere 50-foot garden hose," Foster said.

So far there are no reports of injury. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.