Layton High’s Julian Blackmon hopes to corner starting spot with Utes

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah Utes need to fill both starting cornerback positions this year, and Julian Blackmon of Layton High School is ready to take one of those spots.

The sophomore at Utah played mostly on special teams as a true freshman last year, but coaches say he's growing during camp and making plays at the cornerback position.

Blackmon spoke to Fox 13 Sports' Jeff Rhineer about his growing confidence on the gridiron and how a trick from his theater days is helping him cover wide receivers.