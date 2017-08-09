‘Great Outdooors Bandit’ wanted in bank robberies in Utah, Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a bank robbery suspect they’ve dubbed “The Great Outdoors Bandit.”

The man is wanted in connection with seven bank robberies: six in Idaho and one in Utah (see below). The suspect (pictured above) was described as a man between the ages of 30 and 50, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, skinny build, medium complexion, black hair and possibly Hispanic, Native American or Middle Eastern.

According to the FBI, the suspect wore large black sunglasses, a blue baseball hat and a plaid shirt during robberies committed on August 7. The suspect was seen in a black crossover SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander, with a chrome or silver rack on its top and a Utah license plate, the FBI said.

He has previously worn large black sunglasses, a green Cabela’s baseball cap and black skinny jeans, the FBI said.

Most recently, “the unknown suspect unsuccessfully tried to exchange cash for smaller bills. He was not wearing a disguise,” according to the FBI.

“The Great Outdoors Bandit” is wanted in connection with the following robberies:

December 21, 2016

1. U.S. Bank inside the Albertson’s store at 10500 West Overland Road in Boise, Idaho

2. Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 South Celebration Avenue in Meridian, Idaho

March 24, 2017

1. Bank of the West at 9140 West Emerald Street in Boise, Idaho

May 24, 2017

1. Alpine Credit Union at 351 East 800 South in Orem, Utah

August 7, 2017

1. Bank of the West at 9140 West Emerald Street in Boise, Idaho (attempted robbery)

2. Pioneer Federal Credit Union at 850 East Fairview Avenue in Meridian, Idaho

3. Clarity Federal Credit Union at 555 South Meridian Road in Meridian, Idaho

Anyone with information on any of these robberies is urged to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 833-291-4306. Tips are also accepted at tips.fbi.gov