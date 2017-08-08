Steak Tostadas with Blue Cheese Cream Sauce

1 lb. boneless steak (i.e. sirloin, marinated flank)
1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
3 tablespoons lime juice
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons water
Canola or vegetable oil for frying
12 corn tortillas
Salt and Pepper, to taste
For Serving:
Refried beans, heated
Lettuce, shredded
Mexican blend cheese, shredded
Prepared salsa
Cilantro
Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides. Bring a large greased skillet or grill up to medium high heat, cook steak to desired doneness. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.
In a medium bowl, combine the blue cheese, lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream, water, salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a small skillet up to medium high heat, add about half an inch of oil. Once oil is heated, cook tortillas one at a time for about 30 seconds on each side or until golden brown and crisp. Place on paper towels to soak up excess oil.
To serve, spread refried beans on the bottom of each warm tostada shell. Add steak slices, lettuce, cheese, cilantro. Drizzle some of the blue cheese cream sauce over the top. Serve immediately.
