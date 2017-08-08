Steak Tostadas with Blue Cheese Cream Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. boneless steak (i.e. sirloin, marinated flank)

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

3 tablespoons lime juice

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons water

Canola or vegetable oil for frying

12 corn tortillas

Salt and Pepper, to taste

For Serving:

Refried beans, heated

Lettuce, shredded

Mexican blend cheese, shredded

Prepared salsa

Cilantro

Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides. Bring a large greased skillet or grill up to medium high heat, cook steak to desired doneness. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

In a medium bowl, combine the blue cheese, lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream, water, salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a small skillet up to medium high heat, add about half an inch of oil. Once oil is heated, cook tortillas one at a time for about 30 seconds on each side or until golden brown and crisp. Place on paper towels to soak up excess oil.

To serve, spread refried beans on the bottom of each warm tostada shell. Add steak slices, lettuce, cheese, cilantro. Drizzle some of the blue cheese cream sauce over the top. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah beef council