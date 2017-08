Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. -  This goat in Oklahoma decided it was above the law, and lucky for us, the moment was caught on police dash camera.

You can see, the kid jumps on the police officer's cruiser and won't get off.

The officer was searching for the owner of a lost pony when this happened multiple times.

The policeman said the video would help make a great insurance claim for insurance.

However, the department said, fortunately, the goat didn't actually do any damage.