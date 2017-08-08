Clothing donation bins neglected, overflowing in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A cluster of charitable donation bins in West Valley City is attracting a large amount of clutter.

The bins are owned by R 3 Impact which, according to their website, raises funds for learning and literacy programs.

But the bins were seen overflowing in parking lots near 5600 West and 2500 South on Tuesday morning.

One person dropping off donations told Fox 13 the bins seem to have been overflowing for about four months.

Business owners, Fox 13, and even the city of West Valley have reached out to R 3 Impact with no success.

“A couple of these locations are so overwhelmed with donations that it's starting to look a little bit like a dump,” said Layne Morris, Director of Community preservation for West Valley City.

“We're trying to work with everybody involved to continue the worthwhile effort but still keep our community looking sharp,” Morris said.

If R 3 Impact does not step forward to resolve the issue, Morris said the city has other options to resolve the problem. Specifically, by working with the property owner which provides space for the bins.

The property owner can have the bins removed or face fines if they continue to cause problems, though Morris says his first preference would be to work with R 3 Impact to have the bins serviced more regularly.

In the meantime, one volunteer has taken it upon herself to clean up the debris around the bins.

“This is unnecessary. It just is. They're creating more work for other people who don't deserve to have to do this because they're already doing a charitable work in the first place,” Leeanna Moss said.