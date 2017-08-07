× Mother claims Disney app tracking children without permission

A woman in California is accusing Disney of tracking kids on mobile games.

The mother says she downloaded the game “Disney Princess Palace Pets” for her child.

Shortly after downloading the app, the woman said personal information on her child was collected and used to market her child elsewhere online.

The mother claims the app never asked for permission to do so, which is required by law.

Disney says the complaint is based on a misunderstanding of the law.