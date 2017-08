COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – A live WWII mortar shell has forced emergency crews to block off an area in Cottonwood Heights.

Authorities said the shell was found near 2414 Cardinal Way Monday afternoon.

Police said the area will remain closed until the Unified Fire Authority bomb squad or Hill Air Force Base can remove the device.

Officers on Cardinal Way with a live WWII mortar shell. Area will be blocked until UFA bomb unit or HAFB can remove. Sgt Daugherty is PIO — CH Police (@CHPolice) August 7, 2017