Deviled Egg Salad Lettuce Cups
12 eggs
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
3 green onions, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
1/2 red bell pepper, chopped
4-6 iceberg lettuce leaves
Salt and Pepper, to tasteHard boil the eggs by placing them in saucepan. Fully cover them with water. Bring to a boil; remove from heat. Cover. Let them sit for 10 to 12 minutes. Peel the eggs. Place in a large bowl. Chop the eggs coarsely. Add the next 8 ingredients through bell pepper. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. For the best flavor, cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours to set up.Divide the deviled egg salad into the lettuce leaves or “cups”. Serve immediately.
