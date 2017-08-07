Deviled Egg Salad Lettuce Cups

12 eggs

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3 green onions, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

4-6 iceberg lettuce leaves

Salt and Pepper, to tasteHard boil the eggs by placing them in saucepan. Fully cover them with water. Bring to a boil; remove from heat. Cover. Let them sit for 10 to 12 minutes. Peel the eggs. Place in a large bowl. Chop the eggs coarsely. Add the next 8 ingredients through bell pepper. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. For the best flavor, cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours to set up.Divide the deviled egg salad into the lettuce leaves or “cups”. Serve immediately.

