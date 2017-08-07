× Bountiful OB/GYN accused of child sex abuse

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Bountiful doctor accused of possessing child pornography is facing new charges related to child sex abuse.

Nathan Clark Ward, 55, was arrested last month on seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following a lengthy investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Ward, who was an OB/GYN at Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic in Bountiful, is now facing two counts of forcible sexual abuse, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of sodomy upon a child, all felonies.

The new charges stem from three alleged incidents between 2012 and 2015, in which Ward is accused of sexually abusing at least one minor female.

According to a probable cause statement, Ward was in a position of special trust in two of those incidents.

FOX 13 spoke with Carli Denning, who was a patient of Ward’s for 10 years. Denning moved from Davis County to Utah County but continued seeing Ward, despite the much longer drive.

“Somebody that you trust, especially in that area, you know. The very personal area that you’re giving this trust to this man, and you find out he’s a monster,” Denning said. “It’s so disheartening because he gave me two beautiful boys and how can a man like that do that?”

Ward is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.