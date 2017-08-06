Uniquely Utah: Caboose Village at Big Rock Candy Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah -- The Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort in Sevier County takes its name from the colors that cover the hillside above.

The area is home to a small but growing number of outdoor attractions such as zip lining, river rafting, and ATV riding.

This week, Fox 13’s Todd Tanner takes us inside the area’s most unique accommodations: restored train cars in Caboose Village. More of the history and booking details can be found online, here.

If you’re going, you might also want to check out this website for things to do in the area.