Ramp from eastbound 3500 South to northbound I-215 closed through September

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The latest in a series of closures along I-215 took effect Sunday as the ramp from eastbound 3500 South to Northbound I-215 was blocked off.

The Utah Department of Transportation is making improvements to I-215 in the area, and the ramp from NB I-215 to WB 3500 South is already closed and will remain closed through mid-August.

The EB State Route 201 loop ramp to Northbound I-215 closed earlier this year and will be “closed through the summer” according to UDOT. The map below shows the closures in the area and the expected schedule for the work.

