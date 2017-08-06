× LDS missionary killed by live electrical wire

GUATEMALA – According to a spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a young missionary was killed yesterday when she “came in contact with a live electrical wire.”

The church’s Director of Media Relations, Eric Hawkins, says missionaries and first responders attempted to resuscitate her but she ended up passing away.

22-year old, Heidi Andrea Ortega Huber has been serving in the Guatemala, Guatemala City Central Mission since April of 2016. According to Hawkins, she is originally from the Santiago, Chile Independencia Stake.