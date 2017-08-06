× Crews searching Donut Falls area for missing hiker who suffers from dementia

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews assisted by a helicopter are looking for a missing 70-year-old hiker in the Donut Falls area of Big Cottonwood Canyon, and authorities say the man doesn’t speak English and suffers from dementia.

Unified Police Department says the missing man was last seen in the Donut Falls area around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Det. Ken Hansen, UPD, says search and rescue crews have responded as well as a helicopter. Hansen said the missing man is not from Utah and doesn’t speak English. The man also suffers from dementia.

Hansen said the man was in the area with family members but got separated from the group.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.