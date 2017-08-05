× Search team locates body of missing West Bountiful man in Tooele County

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A search team located the body of missing West Bountiful man John Page Saturday morning in Tooele County.

Page was reported missing last month and was last seen at a Maverik gas station in Centerville July 24.

Family members of John Page posted on his Facebook page Saturday and stated they were notified at 9:10 a.m. Saturday that a search team had located the man’s body.

“We are forever grateful for all of the thoughts and prayers on behalf of Johnny and our family,” the post states. “Our family has been overwhelmed with the amount of people searching for him. We can not thank everyone enough for sacrificing their time and resources in helping us bring our Dad home.”

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said Page was located up on a rocky slope about a mile and a half southwest of where his vehicle was located. The car was found on a road along the eastern side of the Lakeside Mountains.

While the car was located in Box Elder County, Page was found over the county line in Tooele County.

Investigators say that at this point it looks like Page died as a result of weather related factors, and they say dehydration or perhaps a fall may have contributed to the man’s death. It will be up to a medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of Page’s death.

