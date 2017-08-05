Park City Kimball Arts Festival heightens security after thefts at last year’s event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Park City Kimball Arts Festival is underway this weekend, and organizers say they have increased security after some artwork was stolen at last year's event.

The event is in its 48th year, and organizers say they have added more surveillance as well as increased the police presence for this year's show.

Last year several items were stolen or vandalized, causing an estimated $20,000 in losses.

Brian Champagne has more on the festival and the changes for this year, see the video above for his report.

The festival continues Sunday,