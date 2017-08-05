NWS issues flash flood warning near Brian Head burn scar, debris may impact SR-143

SOUTHERN UTAH — Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in southern Utah Saturday evening, and a debris flow from the Brian Head burn scar is expected to impact portions of SR-143.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City states a flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. MDT Saturday, and the affected area includes the town of Brian Head. The image below from their website outlines the major impacts:

As of 6:30 p.m., the NWS stated there was an “*Urgent* Flash flood warning for imminent debris flow off Brian Head burn scar Parowan Creek drainage, including portions of SR-143.”

SR 143 is also known as the Brian-Head-Panguitch Lake Scenic Byway.

