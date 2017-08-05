Family drops two claims in lawsuit against SLC over Dillon Taylor shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Dillon Taylor has dropped two claims in their lawsuit over his shooting by a police officer.

In a filing in U.S. District Court on Friday, Taylor’s family and Salt Lake City jointly agreed to dismissing a wrongful death and deprivation of familial association claim. However, excessive force claims remain in the lawsuit against police and the city.

The 20-year-old Taylor was shot and killed by a Salt Lake City police officer in 2014 outside a South Salt Lake convenience store. Officers were responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun when they encountered Taylor and two others.

Body camera footage released shows Taylor turn and lift up his shirt and he was shot. No gun was found.

The shooting triggered protests in Salt Lake City about police use of force, but Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill ultimately ruled the shooting legally justified.

