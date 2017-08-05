You've probably heard of a therapy dog, but what about a therapy duck? This week Dave Nemeth introduces us to a special animal who is helping out at several hospitals and retirement centers.
Booming Forward: Therapy from a fowl-weather friend
-
Booming Forward: Dancing through life
-
Booming Forward: RV business booms as seniors hit the road
-
Booming Forward: Employment resources for seniors
-
Booming Forward: Managing pregnancy later in life
-
Booming Forward: Keeping time thanks to the Clock Doc
-
-
Booming Forward: Being proactive about your brain health
-
Booming Forward: The importance of learning as we age
-
Booming Forward: A big tribute to the little red wagon
-
Links: Travel resources on Booming Forward
-
Booming Forward: Seniors discuss ‘aging in place’
-
-
Boomer retires from workforce but not from serving others
-
Booming Forward: Traveling to your family’s roots
-
Booming Forward: protecting your personal information