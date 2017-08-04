× Three children taken to hospitals after lightning strike near Utah-Wyoming border

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Three children are being transported to hospitals after a lightning strike near the Utah-Wyoming border, and two of the children are in critical condition.

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez says two children in critical condition are being flown to a hospital via air ambulance while a third child is being transported by ground.

The condition of the third child was not immediately clear.

The ages and identities of the children have not been released.

Martinez said the strike happened near Lilly Lake in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Fox 13 News first heard reports of the strike around 2:35 p.m.

Fox 13 News first heard reports of the strike around 2:35 p.m.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.