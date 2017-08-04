Northern Italy Caprice Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 Head of Boston lettuce

4 Large Tomatoes

1 Lb Fresh Brie

Fresh Basil, chopped

2 Garlic Cloves, crushed

Juice of 2 Lemons

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 Loaf of Sourdough, sliced and toasted

Melted butter

Slice bread thinly, brush with butter and toast to a nice golden brown. Cut tomatoes and brie into 1 inch cubes.

In a bowl mix the garlic cloves with the juice of the lemons and wish in the olive oil.

Add the brie, tomatoes and basil to this mixture and let sit for 15 minutes.

Serve by spooning some of the mixture over a bed of lettuce. Serve with Sourdough bruschetta

