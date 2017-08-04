U-Haul has a new service that makes moving even easier! U-Box moving containers provide a convenient, flexible and secure way to move and store your belongings. Your U-Box container is brought directly to your door. Moving help is available to pack your U-Box container for you and you can use as many containers as you need. When you are ready, U-Haul will ship them to your new home across town or across the world. For more information go here.
Moving soon? Try using U-Box with U-Haul
-
No campground reservations? These places are still available for Memorial Day!
-
Cake tips & tricks from Cake by Courtney
-
Toddler hospitalized, babysitter arrested after children spotted in back of U-Haul truck
-
Safety leaders ramp up OHV awareness in anticipation of busy Pioneer Day holiday
-
Pepsi is the new normal at the University of Utah
-
-
Unexpected Costs of Home Buying
-
Contract extension will keep Coach Whittingham at U of U through 2021
-
UHP: 1 dead, 1 critical after distracted driver rear-ends vehicle on SR-40
-
Suspect in Sandy burglaries caught on camera
-
2-year-old boy drowns after wandering away from campsite in Blacksmith Fork Canyon
-
-
How to stay firework safe this summer holiday season
-
The bloggers behind Oh Sweet Basil share their Signature Dish
-
Safety investments at University of Utah will include mandatory sex assault awareness training course