Moving soon? Try using U-Box with U-Haul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U-Haul has a new service that makes moving even easier! U-Box moving containers provide a convenient, flexible and secure way to move and store your belongings. Your U-Box container is brought directly to your door. Moving help is available to pack your U-Box container for you and you can use as many containers as you need. When you are ready, U-Haul will ship them to your new home across town or across the world. For more information go here.