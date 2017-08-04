Man dead after shooting in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are investigating after a man was shot to death in Salt Lake City Thursday night.

An officer heard shots being fired around 10 p.m. in the area of 500 W 200 S, then observed two people running away, according to police. The officer wasn't close enough to get a good description of them.

Witnesses told police the pair ran toward the Rio Grande Station.

"We've got officers over there looking and kind of corralling people and trying to talk to everybody to get some information. Unfortunately, most of the people in the area didn't see anything or don't want to see anything," said Lt. Dave Cracroft, SLCPD.

Police said the victim was a 32-year-old man, but they haven't released his identity. No weapons have been recovered.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.