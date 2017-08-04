How to keep children safe from accidental gun violence

Therapist Kathy Parker shared a few ideas on keeping children safe from gun violence.
- Talk to your kids as young as 3-years-old about guns and how to stay safe.
- Talk with your community, including anywhere our children spend time - friends' parents, babysitters, family members, etc.
- Make it a conversation, not a lecture
4 things that preschoolers should know. If they see a gun:
1. STOP
2. Do not touch the gun
3. Leave the area
4. Tell an adult
For more from Kathy go to http://www.CreatingChangeCounseling.com