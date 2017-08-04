Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nationally, there are almost 117,000 people who are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Almost 750 of those people are in Utah. That is 750 moms, dads, daughters, sons, friends and neighbors that need someone to say yes. The Dash for Donation helps us raise awareness about the difference that transplant makes in the lives of recipients and their families.

What: Dash for Donations

When: Saturday, August 5 starting at 7:00 am

What: 5k event with music, a raffle, and prizes

Where: Sugar House Park and Leavitt's Mortuary in Ogden

For more information go to yesutah.org