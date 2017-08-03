Watermelon recipes you should try this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Freyka Nunez Del Prado shows us a couple of fresh recipes to try this summer. For more great ideas, go here.

Watermelon-Pecan Spinach Salad

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 cups Watermelon

½ cup Pecans Whole/candied

4 oz. Goat Cheese

4 oz. Thick bacon Sliced thick/cooked until crisp

1 small Cucumber Scored/halved/seeded/sliced

5 oz. Baby spinach

2 tbsp. Fresh mint Roughly chopped

Vinaigrette Maple-Onion Vinaigrette, recipe follows

Directions

1. To grill watermelon

2. Preheat grill or griddle skillet, up to 500°F. for the grill, until smoky for the griddle.

3. Slice into ½ inch triangles slices. Brush with canola or avocado oil.

4. Lightly brush grill/griddle with canola or avocado oil.

5. Place watermelon over the grill/griddle, wait about 1 ½ minutes, flip and grill the other side for another 1 ½ minutes.

6. Chill grilled watermelon slices in the fridge. After, sliced into small triangular shapes of about ¼ inch. Set aside.

7. Place all salad ingredients into a large salad bowl, toss carefully without breaking the watermelon pieces and smashing the cheese.

8. Drizzle Maple-Onion Vinaigrette and toss lightly.

9. Drizzle Modena Balsamic Glaze over each serving, if desired.

Maple-Onion Vinaigrette

Makes 1 ½ approximate

Ingredients

1 cup Red onion Small diced

1 tbsp. Canola oil

1 tbsp. Whole grain mustard

2 tbsp. Maple Syrup

½ cup Champagne Vinegar

¾ cup Avocado oil

Salt, pepper To taste

2 tbsp. Fresh thyme Minced

Directions

1. In a medium size sauté pan, over medium high heat, add the oil and heat through. Add onions and a pinch of salt. Cook onions until tender and caramelized. Transfer to a plate and cool.

2. In a medium bowl combine the caramelized onions, mustard, maple syrup, and champagne vinegar.

3. Froth together with a whisk; at the same time whisk in the oil with quick movements, to incorporate the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and add the herbs.