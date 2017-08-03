Watermelon recipes you should try this summer

Chef Freyka Nunez Del Prado shows us a couple of fresh recipes to try this summer. For more great ideas, go here.
Watermelon-Pecan Spinach Salad
Serves 8
Ingredients
2 cups Watermelon
½ cup Pecans Whole/candied
4 oz. Goat Cheese
4 oz. Thick bacon Sliced thick/cooked until crisp
1 small Cucumber Scored/halved/seeded/sliced
5 oz. Baby spinach
2 tbsp. Fresh mint Roughly chopped
Vinaigrette Maple-Onion Vinaigrette, recipe follows
Directions
1. To grill watermelon
2. Preheat grill or griddle skillet, up to 500°F. for the grill, until smoky for the griddle.
3. Slice into ½ inch triangles slices. Brush with canola or avocado oil.
4. Lightly brush grill/griddle with canola or avocado oil.
5. Place watermelon over the grill/griddle, wait about 1 ½ minutes, flip and grill the other side for another 1 ½ minutes.
6. Chill grilled watermelon slices in the fridge. After, sliced into small triangular shapes of about ¼ inch. Set aside.
7. Place all salad ingredients into a large salad bowl, toss carefully without breaking the watermelon pieces and smashing the cheese.
8. Drizzle Maple-Onion Vinaigrette and toss lightly.
9. Drizzle Modena Balsamic Glaze over each serving, if desired.
Maple-Onion Vinaigrette
Makes 1 ½ approximate
Ingredients
1 cup Red onion Small diced
1 tbsp. Canola oil
1 tbsp. Whole grain mustard
2 tbsp. Maple Syrup
½ cup Champagne Vinegar
¾ cup Avocado oil
Salt, pepper To taste
2 tbsp. Fresh thyme Minced
Directions
1. In a medium size sauté pan, over medium high heat, add the oil and heat through. Add onions and a pinch of salt. Cook onions until tender and caramelized. Transfer to a plate and cool.
2. In a medium bowl combine the caramelized onions, mustard, maple syrup, and champagne vinegar.
3. Froth together with a whisk; at the same time whisk in the oil with quick movements, to incorporate the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and add the herbs.