Preseason Coaches Poll ranks Utah Football No. 25

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Football season has yet to begin, but the Utes are already on the board in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The pre-season poll released Thursday lists Utah at No. 25. The Utes finished 9-4 last season and secured 109 points in this week’s poll.

Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the poll, with Ohio State, Florida State, Southern California and Clemson rounding out the Top 5.

The Utes will begin their season August 31 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City as they host North Dakota.