Police: Gang members arrested after chase ends in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY - Police said they arrested two gang members Wednesday night after a stolen car chase ends in Sugar House.

Unified Police say the metro gang unit spotted the suspects in a stolen car around 10 p.m.

When officers tried to pull over the car, the driver took off.

Unified and West Valley City Police pursued and used a helicopter to keep track of the suspects.

After spiking the tires, the chase ended near Sugar House Park.

"There was a firearm recovered in the vehicle, during the chase possibly some items thrown from the vehicle," Unified Police Lt. Bill Robertson said. "We're still looking into that but right now the investigation is continuing to see if there's a nexus with these guys and a possible shooting within the last several weeks."

Police aren't releasing the suspects' names while they investigate their possible connection to a shooting.