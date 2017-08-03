× Grand County community becomes first in Utah to use 100 percent renewable energy

CASTLE VALLEY, Utah — A small community in eastern Utah has become the first in the state to use 100 percent renewable energy.

Castle Valley, a township of 348 citizens in Grand County, now offsets all of its electricity use with energy produced by solar panels, couple with renewable energy credits, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

“Our goal has been to be a leader in cutting our carbon footprint and to encourage our citizens to follow suit,” said David Erley, Castle Valley mayor, in a news release sent to FOX 13.

The power company is working with Salt Lake City, Park City and Moab to reach their own renewable energy goals.