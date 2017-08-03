Firefighters say house in Herriman was set ablaze after burglary

HERRIMAN, Utah — Firefighters now believe a house fire in Herriman is a case of arson, and they say someone stole items from the home before sparking the blaze.

Crews responded to the fire around 4 a.m. July 22 in the area of 14600 South Quiet Glenn Drive in Herriman.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

Thursday, Taylor Sandstrom of the Unified Fire Authority said investigators have determined the fire is a case of arson. They say someone broke into the home and stole items before setting the residence ablaze.

The home sustained extensive damage estimated at more than $100,000.