Beauty bandit stuffs products in pants without paying, police say

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect they say was recorded putting beauty items down his pants without paying for them in American Fork.

American Fork Police posted this on Facebook:

– “With a great hairstyle comes great responsibility.”

– “We should have the hair volume we would like to see in others.”

– “Leadership is practiced not so much in words as in super smooth, silky hair.”

– “Where there is no wavy lock, there is no hope.”

The individual in this photo subscribes to each of these profound philosophical and life-altering quotes. He entered Ulta Beauty in American Fork and was Proactiv® (oh snap) in shoving several products down his pants without paying for them. If you recognize this male individual, please let us know. If it’s a money thing, the jail provides shampoo free-of-cost to all of its esteemed customers.