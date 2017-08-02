Tuna Stuffed Tomatoes

2 large tomatoes, cut in half

2 cans (5 oz.) low sodium, water packed tuna, drained

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 large celery stalk, minced

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon capers, rinsed, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

3 tablespoons olive oil

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Scoop out the pulp and seeds from the inside of each tomato half. Season the inside with no salt seasoning and pepper.

In a medium bowl, combine the tuna and the next 7 ingredients through olive oil. Add no salt seasoning and pepper, to taste.

Divide the tuna mixture in each tomato half. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute