Man accused of starting Brian Head fire booked into jail

CEDAR CITY — A man charged with igniting the 71,000-acre Brian Head Fire has been booked into jail.

Booking records show Robert Ray Lyman, 61, was booked into the Iron County Jail on Tuesday and released later that day. Such a booking is cursory ahead of a scheduled court appearance.

Lyman is facing misdemeanor charges of reckless burning and failure to obtain a burn permit. He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Cedar City in mid-August.

Authorities have said the wildfire was sparked June 17 by someone burning weeds. It prompted the evacuation of the mountain resort town and surrounding areas. The fire ultimately torched over 71,000 acres and costs to suppress it were around $34 million.