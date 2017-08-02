Is solar energy right for your home or business?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founded in 2006, Progressive Power Solutions has become Utah's most experienced provider of solar energy for homes and commercial properties. With over 1,000 residential and commercial installations throughout Utah, they have defined several core features that qualifies Progressive Power Solutions to meet the needs of your commercial project:

1) NABCEP Certification

2) Licensed Electricians Install all Projects

3) Workmanship Warranty

4) Commercial Installation Experience

5) Price Guarantee

6) Quality at the Best Price

7) Community

For more information, call them at 1-801-367-7282 or go here.