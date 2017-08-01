Woman says animal shelter placed her dog with new owner while she was in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDON, Utah -- A woman is fighting and pleading to get her best friend and dog back.

“I miss her greatly and I know she's wondering where her mommy is and why I haven't been able to get her yet,” said Mindy Moon.

The woman from Washington State says her dog was illegally adopted out from Utah Valley while she was in a hospital in Utah county.

“My life she is everything to me I've had her nearly 8 years I've taught her to say 'I love you' she's been by my side everywhere I've gone 24/7,” Moon said.

Mindy Moon came to Utah with her dog, 'Baby,' but while here she says her boyfriend abused her.

“I had a traumatic head injury and staples to my head and I was beaten pretty bad,” Moon said.

Baby rode in the ambulance to the hospital with Mindy.

“While I was there the animal service shelter guy, Jeff is his name, came and took her out of my arms and I was freaking out about it and said it was going to be okay, 'we'll take care of her,'” Moon said.

Mindy was without her dog for two weeks while she was at the hospital. Mindy thought Baby was being taken care of at the Utah Valley Animal Shelter.

“When I was released I contacted them and they said your dog has been adopted out," Moon said. "Needless to say I had a panic attack.”

Mindy says she doesn't understand why they would adopt Baby out.

“They [the shelter] did not try to contact me at all to get authorization, she wasn't surrendered, she wasn't found on the street. They knew she had a loving mommy waiting for her and they did nothing to contact me."

Mindy called the shelter begging to know where Baby was.

“The supervisor said she contacted the adoptive parents and they said no they would not give her back they don't want to,” Mindy said.

Mindy has this message for whoever has Baby: “Please give her back, please I know she misses her mommy."

Now Mindy is working to get support and raise awareness.

“I’m not stopping I’m not giving up until I get my dog back,” Mindy said.

It's clearly a mess up but who is at fault?

Fox 13 spoke to the hospital Mindy went to about their policy when dogs are brought into the ER with a patient and they say they would never call a shelter.

We also reached out to the Orem police department to see if they called the shelter to get the dog, but did not immediately hear back.

And we spoke to the shelter. They said they would not give any information and said we had to talk to the director but that he was not available.

No matter who is at fault Mindy says she won't go back home to Washington without her dog.