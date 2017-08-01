Sweat Proof Makeup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makeup artist Merrie Carson Hess gives us tips on staying sweat proof this summer.

During the hot summer months everyone struggles to keep their makeup, especially their foundation, from melting off in the heat. These four simple tips will keep you looking fresh.

1) Using a primer before you apply your foundation. Apply a primer to a clean and moisturized face to create a smooth canvas and provide something for your foundation to stick to.

2) Taking the time to really press and work your foundation and concealer into your skin using a dampened beauty sponge.

3) Generously powdering your face. (Keep your powder with you to touch up throughout the day if needed.)

4) Setting your makeup in place with a setting spray.

You can follow her on Instagram @merriemakeupartist