Steak and Egg Sliders

Utah Beef CouncilTS: Its time to check in with JB in the FOX13 Kitchen. There are definitely a lot of ingredients that are a match, such as ham and cheese or peanut butter and chocolate or jelly. Well, how about STEAK AND EGGS! Yum! Today JB is showing us a recipe that combines those ingredients and could be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. She is makingooh I could eat a dozen of these!As Live2 tablespoons canola oil1/2 lb. sirloin steaks2 tablespoons butter8 eggs1/2 cup mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded3 tablespoons milk3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped2 green onions, chopped8 rolls, split1-2 Roma tomatoes, sliced into 8- 1/4” slicesHot sauce or salsa, for servingSalt and Pepper, to tasteIn a large skillet up to medium high heat, add oil. Cook steaks to desired doneness. Remove from pan. Let rest for 5 minutes while cooking eggs. Thinly slice.

Wipe out the same skillet and bring up to medium heat. Add butter. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, cheese, milk, cilantro, green onions, salt and pepper. Pour mixture into skillet. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until eggs set up and cheese melts.

Divide steak and egg mixture on each roll. Top with a tomato slice. Serve immediately with hot sauce or salsa.