Person delivering newspaper saves resident from house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A resident has a newspaper delivery person to thank for their life after a large fire at their West Valley City home.

The person delivering the newspaper saw smoke coming from the garage and pounded on the front door, trying to alert anyone inside at 4020 W. 3015 S.

The person inside the home was asleep and was able to escape, thanks to the warning.

The homeowner is safe and no pets were inside.

Fire crews said the blaze appears to have started in the garage.

Authorities estimate about $150,000 in damage.